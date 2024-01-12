2024 January 12 17:12

Pertamina adds two environmentally friendly gas-ammonia tankers

PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) strengthens its fleet by adding two Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC), giant gas tanker ships optimized for transporting LPG commodities domestically and internationally, according to the company's release.

The two VLGCs are named VLGC Pertamina Gas Tulip and VLGC Pertamina Gas Bergenia. Both are the world's largest giant gas tanker ships, utilizing the latest environmentally friendly technology.

The twin tankers, each the length of two football fields, were constructed at the Hyundai Samho shipyard in South Korea and were officially launched on Tuesday, January 9. The joint ownership of these two tankers is the outcome of a collaborative effort between PIS and BGN, a leading global energy trading company, which began with the Memorandum of Understanding signing in December 2022.

Nicke added that these latest VLGCs have met the requirements for international sailing, allowing them to expand their market presence globally to enhance Indonesia's reputation.

CEO of PIS, Yoki Firnandi, emphasized PIS' significant role as the Sub-Holding Integrated Marine Logistics (SH IML) of Pertamina in ensuring the national energy distribution in Indonesia, a country consisting mainly of islands and seas.



The latest VLGCs, according to Nicke, have the advantage of being environmentally friendly, featuring dual-fuel tanks that optimize low-sulfur fuel and gas. These ships can transport gas or LPG and petrochemical commodities such as ammonia.

The cutting-edge technology of VLGC Pertamina Gas Tulip and Pertamina Gas Bergenia is said to increase the ship's speed with even more efficient fuel usage, up to 16%. Moreover, these ships have incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies in their operations.

With the addition of these ships, PIS's fleet now totals 97 units, with 61 tanker ships operating internationally.