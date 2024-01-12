2024 January 12 13:44

MAN Energy Solutions and Karpowership signed a contract for 48 dual-fuel engines

MAN Energy Solutions and Karpowership have signed a contract for the delivery of a total of 48 dual-fuel engines for Karpowership’s fleet of power plant ships (Powerships), according to the company's release. The engine order consists of MAN 18V51/60DF dual-fuel engines with a mechanical output of 20.7 MW each.

The engines will be split between a number of Powerships. In addition to the engines, MAN Energy Solutions will also supply the control systems for the Powerships as well as other electromechanical equipment.

Karpowership has the world's largest fleet of Powerships. The active fleet currently comprises a total of 36 Powerships with a total capacity of 6,000 MW. The future newbuilds equipped with MAN engines will also be deployed globally.



Karpowership partners with MAN Energy Solutions not only for newbuild projects, but also for the modernisation of its existing fleet. MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales brand of MAN Energy Solutions, is currently converting four barges with a total of 32 engines to dual-fuel operation. Karpowership also benefits from MAN PrimeServ's extensive local capacities in Turkey as well the global service network when deploying its power plant vessels worldwide.