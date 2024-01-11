2024 January 11 11:10

Wartsila to support efficiency of Carnival’s waste handling with four-year technical support agreement

Wärtsilä Water & Waste, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has signed a four-year Service, Spares and Technical Support agreement with cruise operator Carnival Corporation & plc. The contract covers a platform for providing the support needed to maintain and operate the onboard waste-handling equipment efficiently, and in compliance with the most stringent environmental regulations. The order was recorded in Wärtsilä’s order book in Q2 2023, according to the company's release.

Waste systems onboard cruise vessels need to be capable of treating vast amounts of waste every day. Any downtime on such systems can be detrimental, and their operational reliability is essential. With the signing of this service contract, the risk of equipment malfunction is further reduced while operational certainty is further increased. Furthermore, the agreement provides maintenance cost predictability for the series of vessels covered.

The contract covers 13 Princess Line vessels, 8 Holland America Line vessels, 7 Seabourn Cruises vessels, and 3 P&O Australia vessels. While Wärtsilä Water and Waste and Carnival Corporation have previously signed similar agreements, the fleet of 31 ships covered by this contract is the largest to date. The full scope includes health check visits, service visits, spare parts, remote technical support, and contract management services.







