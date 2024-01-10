2024 January 10 16:47

Erik Thun adds four new vessels to previous orders

The Erik Thun Group announced the addition of further four new vessels ordered. Two multi-purpose dry cargo vessels and two coastal tankers have been ordered and will be built by Shipsveerf Ferus Smit B.V. in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

This order brings the current orderbook from Shipveerf Ferus Smit B.V up to fourteen vessels and the current orderbook up to fifteen vessels in total. This time, the signed contracts cover two multi-purpose dry cargo vessels with 5100 mts dwt and Ice class 1B; the next generation of ’Lake Vanern Max’ fit for operating Lake Vänern in Sweden. The two orders will complete a line of totally six multi-purpose dry cargo vessels on order. Additionally, two more of methanol ready “Resource Efficiency Class” coastal tanker series, have been placed by Thun Tankers BV, part of the Erik Thun Group.

The two new “R-Class” adds to the six previously ordered sisters, bringing the current total number to eight R-Class vessels on order. Thun Resource, being the very first in the R-Class series, is already launched and soon ready for delivery. Together with Thun´s second ordered intermediate product tanker in the “Vinga-series”, we have a total of fifteen vessels on order in our fleet renewal program, to be delivered continuously during a period of four years (2024-2027).