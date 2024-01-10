2024 January 10 14:06

RightShip and Port of Sudeste announce a partnership to deploy Maritime Emissions Platform for the first time in Latin America

RightShip, the world’s leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused digital maritime platform, announced a partnership with Port of Sudeste, located in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro, to start utilising RightShip's Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP) for the first time in the Latin American region, according to the company's release.

MEP is a unique digital solution that combines AIS vessel movement data with RightShip's vessel insights. Its primary objective is to calculate ships' emissions and identify areas of opportunity to reduce environmental impact. MEP provides crucial support and access to unparalleled maritime datasets. This helps ports and terminals to effectively measure and manage their emissions, thereby supporting decarbonisation strategies that align with global, regional, and national targets.



MEP employs an energy-based modelling approach based on UNEP and UNFCCC guidelines to calculate vessel-based emissions. Emissions are calculated in four separate operational modes across defined points of interest specified by the Port of Sudeste, making this platform a genuinely tailor-made solution for every port.





