2023 December 29 11:52

China's first self-built ultradeep ocean drillship completes trial voyage

China's first domestically developed drilling vessel with the world's deepest drilling depth, "Mengxiang" (Dream), completed its maiden trial voyage on December 27 in the Pearl River Estuary waters of south China's Guangdong Province, according to CGTN.

The results showed that the performance and various indicators of the vessel's main power and other marine systems all meet relevant requirements.

With a length of 179.8 meters and a width of 32.8 meters, the drillship, featuring high stability and structural strength, can operate in unlimited navigational areas worldwide and drill as deep as 11,000 meters.