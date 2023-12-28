2023 December 28 16:15

CMES and CMI signed four ship ordering agreements with a value of US$160 mln

On December 27, China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. (CMES) released the Announcement on Connected Transaction of Ordering Ships from Related Parties, according to iMarine.

The announcement disclosed that CMES, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has signed 4 Ship Ordering Agreements with China Merchants Industry (CMI), a related party, for the ordering of 2 dry bulk carriers of 82,000 dwt and 2 multi-purpose vessels of 62,000 dwt at a total price of US$160 million. The scheduled delivery is from the first half of 2026 to the end of 2026.

Based on the announcement, the dry bulk carriers and multi-purpose vessels ordered this time adopt the latest energy-saving and environment-friendly design of Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI).

Among them, 82,000 DWT dry bulk carriers are equipped with desulphurization towers and axle-belt generators, which will improve the structure of the company’s Barnabas-type fleet and enhance its quality; and 62,000 DWT multi-purpose vessels are equipped with 150-ton cranes, which enriches the cargo-carrying capacity of the company’s multi-purpose fleet and lays a solid foundation for expanding the market.

Meanwhile, the announcement disclosed that CMES held the fifth meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Directors on November 29, 2023. The Board of Directors of CMES has agreed to place another order for the construction of a number of dry bulk carriers at Jinling Shipyard, a subsidiary of China Merchants Industry.

In November 2013, CMI and CMES reportedly had a signing ceremony for a series of orders for multiple types of vessels. The order includes a total of four 7,800 CEU methanol dual-fuel car carriers (PCTCs), 2+2 62,000 DWT multipurpose heavy lift vessels and 2+2 82,000 DWT bulk carriers.

Among them, China Merchants Heavy Industries Haimen shipyard (CMHI Haimen shipyard) and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) respectively constructed two 7800 PCTC; heavy lift vessels and bulk carriers projects are all constructed by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing). The total value of the eight newbuilding orders is US$508 million, of which the shipbuilding payments for two 82,000 DWT dry bulk carriers and two 62,000 DWT MPCs total US$160 million.

Together with this order, CMES has ordered four 7,800 CEU methanol dual-fuel car carriers, four 82,000 DWT dry bulk carriers and four 62,000 DWT multipurpose vessels in one and a half months from shipyards owned by China Merchants Industry at a total price of US$668 million (about RMB 4.8 billion).