2023 December 26 16:57

H-Line orders second 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has delivered a 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier to South Korea’s shipping company H-Line Shipping, according to the company's release.

The delivery ceremony took place at Beihai’s Pier 2 on December 18, 2023. HL Hope follows the inaugural unit from this esteemed series, HL Future, which was officially handed over to its owner on October 26. Both vessels are poised to be joined by the forthcoming sister ship, HL Trust, showcasing the successful continuity and expansion within this innovative bulk carrier series.

Designed under the expertise of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Ship Design and Research Center, HL Hope boasts impressive specifications. With a length of 299.95 meters, a width of 50 meters, and a draft of 18.4 meters, the vessel is engineered for optimal efficiency and performance. The ship holds dual classification from DNV and KR, ensuring compliance with rigorous industry standards. Operating at a service speed of 14 knots, HL Hope is well-positioned for a variety of maritime endeavors.

A distinguishing feature of HL Hope is its LNG dual-fuel propulsion system, encompassing the main engine, generator, and boiler. This cutting-edge technology aligns with the industry's shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. The vessel is equipped with two 3,000 cubic meters (cbm) LNG tanks of IMO Type C, facilitating efficient storage and utilization of liquefied natural gas. To support the LNG system, HL Hope incorporates high- and low-pressure pumps, vaporization heaters, buffer tanks for both high and low pressures, and a BOG (Boil-Off Gas) recondensation system. This comprehensive integration of LNG technology underscores the commitment to environmental consciousness and emission reduction.

The successful delivery of HL Hope is a testament to the effective collaboration between CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding and H-Line Shipping. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing maritime technology, fostering sustainability, and contributing to the evolution of cleaner energy solutions in the shipping industry. With HL Hope now part of H-Line Shipping's fleet, the focus shifts towards the imminent delivery of the series' third vessel, HL Trust. This continuous progression within the series underscores the positive trajectory of LNG dual-fuel bulk carriers and their increasing role in reshaping the maritime landscape.

The delivery of HL Hope stands as a notable achievement in the realm of LNG dual-fuel bulk carriers. CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding's successful collaboration with H-Line Shipping reflects a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector. As HL Hope sets sail, it marks not only a significant addition to H-Line's fleet but also a symbol of progress towards greener and more efficient shipping practices. The vessel serves as a beacon for the industry's transition towards eco-friendly propulsion systems, setting the stage for future advancements in LNG technology within the shipping domain.