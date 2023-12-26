  • Home
  • News
  • H-Line orders second 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 26 16:57

    H-Line orders second 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier

    Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has delivered a 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier to South Korea’s shipping company H-Line Shipping, according to the company's release.

    The delivery ceremony took place at Beihai’s Pier 2 on December 18, 2023.  HL Hope follows the inaugural unit from this esteemed series, HL Future, which was officially handed over to its owner on October 26. Both vessels are poised to be joined by the forthcoming sister ship, HL Trust, showcasing the successful continuity and expansion within this innovative bulk carrier series.  

    Designed under the expertise of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Ship Design and Research Center, HL Hope boasts impressive specifications. With a length of 299.95 meters, a width of 50 meters, and a draft of 18.4 meters, the vessel is engineered for optimal efficiency and performance. The ship holds dual classification from DNV and KR, ensuring compliance with rigorous industry standards. Operating at a service speed of 14 knots, HL Hope is well-positioned for a variety of maritime endeavors.  

    A distinguishing feature of HL Hope is its LNG dual-fuel propulsion system, encompassing the main engine, generator, and boiler. This cutting-edge technology aligns with the industry's shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. The vessel is equipped with two 3,000 cubic meters (cbm) LNG tanks of IMO Type C, facilitating efficient storage and utilization of liquefied natural gas. To support the LNG system, HL Hope incorporates high- and low-pressure pumps, vaporization heaters, buffer tanks for both high and low pressures, and a BOG (Boil-Off Gas) recondensation system. This comprehensive integration of LNG technology underscores the commitment to environmental consciousness and emission reduction.  

    The successful delivery of HL Hope is a testament to the effective collaboration between CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding and H-Line Shipping. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing maritime technology, fostering sustainability, and contributing to the evolution of cleaner energy solutions in the shipping industry.  With HL Hope now part of H-Line Shipping's fleet, the focus shifts towards the imminent delivery of the series' third vessel, HL Trust. This continuous progression within the series underscores the positive trajectory of LNG dual-fuel bulk carriers and their increasing role in reshaping the maritime landscape.  

    The delivery of HL Hope stands as a notable achievement in the realm of LNG dual-fuel bulk carriers. CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding's successful collaboration with H-Line Shipping reflects a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector. As HL Hope sets sail, it marks not only a significant addition to H-Line's fleet but also a symbol of progress towards greener and more efficient shipping practices. The vessel serves as a beacon for the industry's transition towards eco-friendly propulsion systems, setting the stage for future advancements in LNG technology within the shipping domain.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 26

18:06 Huanggang signs orders for 84 smart ships
17:15 CIP and Mexican authorities to collaborate on green hydrogen and maritime fuels project
16:57 H-Line orders second 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier
16:25 Jinling Weihai delivers car carrier CMA CGM Indianapolis to Eastern Pacific Shipping
15:49 Hapag-Lloyd to decide on Wednesday about Red Sea routes
15:24 SHI, Hanwha Ocean unlikely to hit their annual order targets by end of Dec
14:53 Samsung Heavy wins 310.8 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers
14:30 Damen embraces innovation with Zeabuz’s tech for autonomous sailing
13:54 Two explosions occur around 5 miles from the vessel in an area of the Red Sea 50 miles from the port of Hodeidah
13:25 Spanish ferry operator Balearia buys the LNG dual-fuel ferry Rusadir
12:57 Korean Register approves HMM’s methanol dual-fuel retrofit containership design
11:42 China Classification Society issues the “2023 Low-carbon Development Outlook for Shipping”
11:23 NYK Group's Hokuyo Kaiun receives ISO certification for crew transfer vessel for offshore wind industry
10:55 Singapore сrosses record three billion gross tonnage in annual vessel arrival tonnage

2023 December 25

18:06 Hamriyah, Deira ports log $3.3bn in customs declarations
17:59 A flag-hoisting ceremony is held on three warships: Admiral Golovko, Naro-Fominsk and Lev Chernavin
17:22 World's largest dual-fuel powered trailing suction dredger enters water
16:57 China's first domestically made large cruise ship starts trial voyage
15:42 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
15:16 Iranian private companies ink deals worth $180m to invest in Imam Khomeini Port
15:06 Russian Gov’t extends ferrous waste / scrap export quota
14:50 Russian Pacific Navy’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov takes part in ASW drills in the Sea of Japan
14:39 Yemen's Houthis claim US missile nearly hit tanker from Russia in Red Sea
14:13 “Mawani” signs 4 contracts to provide marine services in 8 ports
13:52 SOHAR Port and Freezone signs three key agreements
13:24 Maersk prepares to resume voyages through Red Sea
12:07 Cadeler and Eneti join forces
11:14 Euronav to acquire CMB.TECH
09:41 Maersk loses containers overboard in North Sea

2023 December 24

15:53 Austal USA receives EMS contract award from U.S. Navy
14:17 CPLP announces closing of transaction to acquire 11 newbuild LNG carriers pursuant to umbrella agreement
12:11 OSG awarded federal grant to develop captured carbon terminal at Port Tampa Bay
10:15 Seatrium delivers its first FSRU project to NFE

2023 December 23

15:16 Overseas Shipholding Group installs satellite internet service on entire fleet
13:27 SolarDuck secures 15 million euro funding for the further development of offshore floating solar power
12:03 Australia: Gebrüder Weiss opens a third location
11:46 Red Sea attacks straining global supply chains and adding upward pressure on war insurance premiums - DBRS Morningstar
10:07 Technomar Shipping pioneers digital reporting: SERTICA Vessel Reporting System goes live on 96 ships

2023 December 22

18:06 Vitaly Savelyev: Russia's icebreaker fleet includes 41 vessels with a total power of nearly 700 MW
18:00 Vitol consolidates shipping activities into Singaporean company Vitol International Shipping
17:34 Southampton earns more than £1 billion in record cruise year
17:16 Overseas Shipholding Group awarded federal grant to develop captured carbon terminal at Port Tampa Bay
16:48 COSCO SHIPPING delivers the first consignment of goods for the Midea new plant construction project to the terminal in Rio Brazil
16:37 Merry Chistmas and Happy New Year wishes from IAA PortNews for 2024
16:20 Capital Product Partners seals $3.1 billion acquisition of 11 LNG carriers amid strategic transformation
15:46 Valaris takes delivery of two newbuild drillships
15:23 MacGregor receives a significant cargo handling solution order from Philly Shipyard
14:58 Norwegian cruise ship remains in North Sea following storm, power outage
13:55 Equinor sells its interests in Azerbaijan
12:43 Fincantieri and WSense sign an agreement on the underwater domain
12:24 USD 390 million investment and new concession for Brasil Terminal Portuário
11:56 ClassNK issues AiP for MOL’s ammonia FSRU
11:35 MOL announces a naming ceremony for the second LNG carrier to serve GAIL (India) Limited
10:43 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital acquire Hamburg-based ship manager Zeaborn
10:23 Scandlines orders new onshore charging solution from NES
09:59 Performance Shipping signs shipbuilding contracts for the construction of 2 LNG-ready scrubber fitted Tier III LR2 tankers
09:34 Vladimir Putin: Total freight traffic volume via three key logistics corridors will increase by 10% in 2023

2023 December 21

19:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2023
18:31 Fugro adds two geotechnical vessels to its fleet
18:11 Wartsila to supply its fuel-efficient and low emission technology to ADNOC Logistics and Services for new LNG carrier
17:48 Stolt Tankers is first to apply innovative graphene coating technology to the hull of a chemical tanker
17:38 MSC adds $500/TEU surcharge to Europe-Asia container shipments
16:53 New Roshydromet's radar devices to ensure all-weather data for the NSR shipping
16:15 CMA CGM to charge $1,575/TEU extra for containers to Red Sea ports
15:24 Orsted takes final investment decision on Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm
14:55 Fincantieri to build a cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group
14:25 Port Houston handles nearly 3.5M TEUs in November 2023
13:14 NYK to adopt air compression system on PCCs to reduce GHG emissions
12:42 DACT signs the final financing contract for its container terminal in Damietta
11:41 “K” LINE to use JGreeX green steel from JFE Steel for new Ultramax bulker