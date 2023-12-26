2023 December 26 14:53

Samsung Heavy wins 310.8 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's third-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Tuesday it has received a 310.8 billion-won (US$240 million) order to build two very large ammonia carriers for a shipper in Oceania, according to Yonhap.

The order calls for Samsung Heavy to deliver the ammonia carriers to an unidentified shipper in the Oceania region by June 2027, the company said in a statement.

With this latest order, the company has bagged $6.8 billion worth of orders this year, achieving 72 percent of its annual order target of $9.5 billion, it said.

The shipbuilder has a three-year order backlog valued at $31.9 billion as of Tuesday.