2023 December 25 17:22

World's largest dual-fuel powered trailing suction dredger enters water

The world's biggest and China's first dual-fuel powered cutter suction dredger, named Xinhaixun, entered the water during a launch ceremony in Qidong City, east China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday, according to GOV.CN's release.

With a liquefied natural gas (LNG) clean energy capacity of 15,000 cubic meters, the vessel boasts a total length of 155.7 meters, a breadth of 32 meters, a depth of 13.5 meters, and a structural draft of 9.9 meters. This is coupled with a large hopper capacity of 17,000 cubic meters.

Independently developed in China, the ship uses LNG clean energy as its primary power source. In the event that LNG filling conditions cannot be met, the vessel is equipped with a backup diesel power system.

The ship is also equipped with intelligent technology to control operations, including simultaneous sailing and dredging with one button, significantly increasing its efficiency.

Scheduled for delivery in September 2024, the Xinhaixun will mainly be used for dredging, reclamation and coastal maintenance projects within coastal ports and deep water channels.