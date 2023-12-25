2023 December 25 15:06

Russian Gov’t extends ferrous waste / scrap export quota

The quota will be 600 000 tonnes



The Russian Government has decided to extend the tariff quota for the export of ferrous waste and scrap outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The tariff quota established at 600,000 tonnes will be effective until June 30, 2024, the government press office said.



When exporting within the quota, the duty will be 5%, but not less than EUR 15 / tonne. Above this – 5%, but not less than EUR 290 / tonne.



The decision is aimed at providing domestic enterprises in the metallurgical industry with strategic raw materials.



The government introduced temporary export duties on ferrous and non-ferrous metals in 2021–2023 amid rising global prices for these products