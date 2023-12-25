2023 December 25 14:13

“Mawani” signs 4 contracts to provide marine services in 8 ports

“Mawani” signs 4 contracts to provide maritime services with investments by the private sector exceeding one billion riyals, with “Zamil Marine Services” and “Naghi Marine Co.” to provide a range of maritime services at 8 ports of Mawani, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, and the National Center for Privatization, according to the company's release.



H.E Minister of Transport and Logistic Services explained that these contracts will expand the partnership with the private sector, support the competitive capabilities of the logistics sector and Saudi ports, enhance operational efficiency and performance of Saudi maritime services in ports, and renew the fleet of operational assets and maritime units through investment in 44 new maritime units, contributing to the support and growth of supply chain and supporting economic growth.

H.E Al-Jasser confirmed that these contracts also aim to empower the private sector in transportation and logistics projects and initiatives, as the private sector’s participation in the sector through privatization projects during the first half of 2023 exceeded 17 billion riyals.



The National Center for Privatization Center received 64 companies and alliances during indication of interest stage.

The contracts aim to add 27 new tugboats and 17 other new maritime pieces, attracting new shipping lines, and to promote the ports sector according to the highest international standards. This also includes improving one of the most important performance indicators, which is the time of assistance operations for towing by 45% across the eight ports.

The marine services contracts are distributed among eight ports, where “Zamil Marine Services Company” is responsible for providing marine services at the Jeddah Islamic Port, the Jazan Port, the Ras Al Khair Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, and Jubail Commercial Port, while “Naghi Marine Co.” is responsible for providing marine services at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Yanbu Commercial Port, and the King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu.



