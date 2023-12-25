2023 December 25 13:52

SOHAR Port and Freezone signs three key agreements

SOHAR Port and Freezone signed three key agreements aimed at boosting its marine services, according to the company's release.



The first agreement with Global Tank Solution LLC outlines a plan to revolutionize the vessel tank cleaning services at the port. By introducing advanced mechanized cleaning technology and skill development opportunities, automated and non-man entry tank cleaning systems. This collaboration is expected to sharpen the competitive edge of local companies in the maritime sector.



In another agreement aimed at elevating its bunker services, SOHAR partnered with Global Oil Resources LLC. This partnership will precipitate opportunities for local companies to interface with major enterprises in the marine fuel logistics and supply chain, thereby advancing Oman’s global operations. Global Oil Resources LLC will be able to supply bunker to vessels calling Sohar Port with MGO and VLSFO.

The third agreement signed this morning, SOHAR`s collaboration with American Medical Center, in partnership with Star Lake Medical Services, introduces a comprehensive range of medical services for seafarers. This initiative is poised to stimulate growth in the local healthcare sector by increasing demand for medical supplies, services, and expertise.



As the only complex of its kind in the region managed under a singular entity, SOHAR offers a competitive edge in attracting foreign investments and promoting business growth. The port plays a critical role in supporting Omani companies, providing a platform for them to engage in large-scale industrial and logistical activities, which facilitates the growth and development of local businesses, contributing significantly to the ICV and national economy.