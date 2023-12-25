2023 December 25 12:07

Cadeler and Eneti join forces

Following the business combination of Cadeler and Eneti, Cadeler is now a leading offshore wind installation company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Oslo Stock Exchange, according to the company's release.

Following the business combination of Cadeler and Eneti, the combined group will be named Cadeler and be headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices across the world in DK, UK, US, Taiwan, and Japan.

Cadeler will be able to handle the largest and most complex next-generation offshore wind installation projects, ensuring customers and partners have the strongest choice of flexibility and supply certainty.

Cadeler is a key supplier with the offshore wind industry for installation services and operation and maintenance works that provides marine and engineering operations to the offshore wind industry with a strong focus on safety and the environment. Cadeler’s reputation as provider of high-quality offshore wind support services, combined with an innovative vessel design, positioning the company to deliver premium level services to the industry.