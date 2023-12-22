2023 December 22 18:00

Vitol consolidates shipping activities into Singaporean company Vitol International Shipping

Vitol today announces that from January 1st 2024 it will consolidate all its shipping activities into a Singaporean company, Vitol International Shipping Pte Ltd, led by Kit Kernon, Vitol’s head of shipping. Vitol International Shipping Pte Ltd will be the new name for Mansel, Vitol’s existing Singapore-based shipping company.

LSC, Vitol’s technical ship management company, will continue to operate from Riga, Latvia.