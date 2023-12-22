  • Home
  • News
  • Merry Chistmas and Happy New Year wishes from IAA PortNews for 2024
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 22 16:37

    Merry Chistmas and Happy New Year wishes from IAA PortNews for 2024

    IAA PortNews

    Merry Christmas and best wishes for a healthy, happy, and peaceful New Year!

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 22

18:06 Vitaly Savelyev: Russia's icebreaker fleet includes 41 vessels with a total power of nearly 700 MW
18:00 Vitol consolidates shipping activities into Singaporean company Vitol International Shipping
17:34 Southampton earns more than £1 billion in record cruise year
17:16 Overseas Shipholding Group awarded federal grant to develop captured carbon terminal at Port Tampa Bay
16:48 COSCO SHIPPING delivers the first consignment of goods for the Midea new plant construction project to the terminal in Rio Brazil
16:37 Merry Chistmas and Happy New Year wishes from IAA PortNews for 2024
16:20 Capital Product Partners seals $3.1 billion acquisition of 11 LNG carriers amid strategic transformation
15:46 Valaris takes delivery of two newbuild drillships
15:23 MacGregor receives a significant cargo handling solution order from Philly Shipyard
14:58 Norwegian cruise ship remains in North Sea following storm, power outage
13:55 Equinor sells its interests in Azerbaijan
12:43 Fincantieri and WSense sign an agreement on the underwater domain
12:24 USD 390 million investment and new concession for Brasil Terminal Portuário
11:56 ClassNK issues AiP for MOL’s ammonia FSRU
11:35 MOL announces a naming ceremony for the second LNG carrier to serve GAIL (India) Limited
10:43 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital acquire Hamburg-based ship manager Zeaborn
10:23 Scandlines orders new onshore charging solution from NES
09:59 Performance Shipping signs shipbuilding contracts for the construction of 2 LNG-ready scrubber fitted Tier III LR2 tankers
09:34 Vladimir Putin: Total freight traffic volume via three key logistics corridors will increase by 10% in 2023

2023 December 21

19:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2023
18:31 Fugro adds two geotechnical vessels to its fleet
18:11 Wartsila to supply its fuel-efficient and low emission technology to ADNOC Logistics and Services for new LNG carrier
17:48 Stolt Tankers is first to apply innovative graphene coating technology to the hull of a chemical tanker
17:38 MSC adds $500/TEU surcharge to Europe-Asia container shipments
16:53 New Roshydromet's radar devices to ensure all-weather data for the NSR shipping
16:15 CMA CGM to charge $1,575/TEU extra for containers to Red Sea ports
15:24 Orsted takes final investment decision on Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm
14:55 Fincantieri to build a cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group
14:25 Port Houston handles nearly 3.5M TEUs in November 2023
13:14 NYK to adopt air compression system on PCCs to reduce GHG emissions
12:42 DACT signs the final financing contract for its container terminal in Damietta
11:41 “K” LINE to use JGreeX green steel from JFE Steel for new Ultramax bulker
11:05 Asia Break Bulk and CSL Shipping sign strategic partnership
10:48 Maersk launches new weekly service to the Port of Tunis Rades
10:14 Castor Maritime announces the sale of the M/V Magic Orion for $17.4 mln

2023 December 20

18:07 Overseas Shipholding Group installs Starlink satellite internet service on entire fleet
17:34 Gazelle Wind Power and Tugdock work together to reduce cost of floating offshore wind platform
17:05 Hong Kong launches action plan to develop ports into leading international maritime centre
16:45 Norwegian-registered Hercules Supply orders MPSV from China's Fujian Mawei
16:25 Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding wins US$1 bln order from Maersk for 15 container ships
16:05 Estonia announces tender for zero-emission ferry powered by hydrogen fuel
15:33 VARO Energy and Hoegh Autoliners announced a strategic partnership
15:12 Over 100 container ships reroute as US weighs Red Sea response
14:57 Malaysia bans Israel-flagged ships from its ports in response to Gaza war
13:12 DFDS signs deal with Nowhere Networks to deploy the innovative NowhereConnect Suite on its fleet of six ships
12:50 WinGD adds MITSUI E&S Tamano Factory to Japanese engine building network
12:04 Stena Line signs major deal with Peel Ports to operate at Heysham Port until 2100
11:36 Fincantieri holds steel cutting of the new hydro-oceanographic ship of the Italian Navy
11:17 ITF calls for safety of seafarers following Red Sea attacks
10:44 ABS signs MOU with Indian Innovators to drive global hub for green shipbuilding
10:24 The new Regional Port Ordinance to come into effect in the entire North Sea Canal area per January 1st
09:59 China’s first domestically built cruise ship sets sail with a suite of Wartsila solutions
09:21 Sergei Shoigu: One Borei-A nuclear-powered missile submarine, three submarines to enter service with Russian Navy’s fleet in 2024

2023 December 19

18:03 Indonesia's PERTAMINA and Japan's JOGMEC agree to collaborate on measuring and quantifying methane emissions
17:43 ClassNK conducts third-party verification on GHG emissions and environmental data of Tsuneishi Holdings and its 28 group companies
17:20 Marlink deploys smart hybrid network to accelerate digital decarbonisation strategy for Hoegh Autoliners
17:05 LR, Zodiac, HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C ink nuclear propulsion JDP
16:41 DP World completes third phase of Antwerp investment plan worth €200 million
15:44 ENABL ensures improved lift for one of the world's largest onshore cranes
15:24 Wartsila gas handling systems again selected for a medium gas carrier newbuild project
14:50 Finnlines connects Spain and Belgium twice per week with three of the most efficient ships in the world
14:33 Port of Long Beach receives $283 mln for ‘America’s Green Gateway’
13:53 Louis Dreyfus Company chooses bound4blue to install four eSAILs on juice vessel
13:34 Investors set to inject nearly $6 bn in the Primorsky Krai transport and logistics infrastructure development by 2030, official says
13:23 China Merchants Heavy Industries cuts steel for Infinity-class expedition cruise ship commissioned by SunStone
12:41 Sri Lanka declares pause on foreign research vessels for one year
12:11 Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon сollaborate on design and delivery of European-built High-Speed Ro-Pax ferries
11:25 The Grimaldi Group acquires a majority stake in the Heraklion Port Authority
11:04 The construction of a floating drydock ordered for Krasnaya Kuznitsa slated to begin at SSC shipyard early next year
11:01 MOL to expand its fleet with 5 New LNG-fueled Capesize Bulkers