2023 December 22 15:23

MacGregor receives a significant cargo handling solution order from Philly Shipyard

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order from SM Solution/Philly Shipyard for cargo handling solutions for three 1822 FEU sized container carriers. The order is booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2023 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2024 and completed within 2026, according to the company's release.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, hardware and supply for hatch covers, lashing bridges, deck stanchions, fixed and removable cell guides in hold and container fixed fittings.