2023 December 22 11:35

MOL announces a naming ceremony for the second LNG carrier to serve GAIL (India) Limited

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on December 19, a naming ceremony for the second newbuilding LNG Carrier to serve GAIL (India) Limited, the largest natural gas supplier under India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, was held at the Okpo Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co.



After delivery, the vessel is heading towards US for its first loading. The vessel will be engaged mainly in LNG transport from North America to India under a time charter contract with GAIL.

In the course of developing business throughout Asia, which MOL has identified as a growth region under the regional strategy, based on its management plan "BLUE ACTION 2035," India is the country where MOL has taken the initiative first and is steadily improving its performance.