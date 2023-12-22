2023 December 22 10:43

Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital acquire Hamburg-based ship manager Zeaborn

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (“Wilhelmsen”), a provider of third-party ship management services headquartered in Singapore, and Hamburg-based asset manager MPC Capital have agreed to acquire 100 % of the company Zeaborn Ship Management (“Zeaborn”). The acquisition is the consistent next milestone in the partnership between MPC Capital and Wilhelmsen and their ship management joint venture Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management (“Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel”) and tanker specialist Barber Ship Management (“Barber”), according to the company's release.

Zeaborn manages a fleet of around 100 vessels, comprising of container ships and bulkers as well as tankers and multi-purpose vessels, which are managed from offices in Hamburg, Limassol, Singapore and Manila.



With the full integration of Zeaborn into the joint technical management activities of MPC Capital and Wilhelmsen, the partners create a leading competence center for third-party ship management in Hamburg. After the integration of Zeaborn, the combined activities will continue to operate under the brand names of Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel and Barber, respectively.

The expanded joint ship management activities of Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital will continue to be managed from Hamburg with more than 150 vessels in technical management. Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital, both established groups with strong family ties, are thus actively driving market consolidation and advancing Hamburg’s position as a major ship management hub.



The closing of the transaction is expected for Q1 2024 and is subject to approval by the competent antitrust authorities.

MPC Capital is a global asset and investment manager for real assets focusing on Real Estate, Renewables and Shipping. Its range of services comprising the selection, launching, development, structuring, active management, and sale of investments. With around 200 employees and almost 30 years of experience, MPC Capital offers institutional investors access to investments in selected markets with attractive opportunities for growth and returns. As a responsible company with a family background that has been listed since 2000, MPC Capital helps to raise the financing required for achieving global climate targets.

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (Wilhelmsen) is a part of Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, a Wilh. Wilhelmsen Group company. Wilhelmsen is one of the world’s largest third-party ship managers with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 11,000 active seafarers. Wilhelmsen provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments: LNG/LPG; Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC vessels; FPSO/FSO; Container; Cruise; Bulk; Seismic; and Offshore. Wilhelmsen manages vessels from eight offices worldwide alongside a crewing network of 20 manning offices in 12 countries. Other key services include dry-docking services, layup services and newbuilding supervision.