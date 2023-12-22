2023 December 22 10:23

Scandlines orders new onshore charging solution from NES

Scandlines has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver an onshore charging system to the ferry operator’s berth in Puttgarden, Germany, according to the company's release.

The Norwegian maritime system integrator NES, which specializes in sustainable energy design and smart control systems, will deliver the land-based charging system to the Puttgarden ferry berth, and connect the equipment to the power grid of the regional grid operator, Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG.

NES will also deliver additional equipment to the ferry. Scandlines’ new zero direct emissions ferry, Futura, currently under construction in Turkey, will operate the Puttgarden-Rødby route between Germany and Denmark. Already in April 2022, Scandlines signed a contract to deliver the shore power solution in Rødby on the Danish side of the route. Now, NES will also provide the charging solution for the German side of the ferry link. The innovative charging system will supply power to both the zero direct emissions freight ferry Futura and the Fehmarn Belt hybrid ferries, which as of 2025 will operate at least 80 per cent emission-free.

NES is already in the process of delivering power, automation, and navigation systems to the Scandlines zero direct emissions freight ferry. With the design and delivery of the ferry's charging solution on the German side of the link, as well as the Danish, NES is responsible for the complete energy design, from the power grid to the propeller. The required components onshore include a 30MVA grid transformer, medium and low voltage transformers, and switchboards, in addition to control system and data collection system. Together these components ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation of both the charging system and the vessel.

NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo, will utilise their three Norwegian facilities in Bergen, Egersund, and Ålesund to design, assemble, and test the onshore power system. NES has not disclosed the value of the contract.

Norwegian Electric Systems is a world-leading total supplier of Energy Design and Smart Control solutions for a wide range of vessels for the global marine market.

With 39,000 departures on seven ferries, Scandlines in 2022 transported close to 6.1 million passengers, 1.6 million cars and over 750,000 freight units on the routes Puttgarden-Rødby and Rostock-Gedser.