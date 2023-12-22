2023 December 22 09:59

Performance Shipping signs shipbuilding contracts for the construction of 2 LNG-ready scrubber fitted Tier III LR2 tankers

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, through two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has signed two shipbuilding contracts with China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. (“CSTC”) and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. (“SWS”) for the construction of two 114,000 DWT LNG-ready LR2 Aframax product/crude oil tanker vessels expected to be delivered in January and April of 2026, at a purchase price of US$64,845,000 per vessel, net of third-party commission. 15% of the purchase price is payable upon receipt of a refund guarantee; 10% of the purchase price is payable at each of the milestones of steel cutting, keel laying, and launching of the vessels, and the remaining 55% of the purchase price is payable upon the delivery of the vessels, according to the company's release.

The vessels will be equipped with electronic main engines with high-pressure selective catalytic reactors (HPSCR) for Tier III (NOx Emissions) compliance, exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS – commonly referred to as scrubbers) for Tier II (NOx Emissions) compliance, and ballast water treatment systems (BWTS).



Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.