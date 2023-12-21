2023 December 21 11:41

“K” LINE to use JGreeX green steel from JFE Steel for new Ultramax bulker

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has decided to employ JGreeX, the green-steel product manufactured by JFE Steel Corporation (JFE Steel), for the ultramax bulker to be built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Imabari Shipbuilding) and completed in 2026, according to the company's release.

JGreeX is green steel that significantly reduces CO2 emissions in its manufacturing process. The ultramax bulker will be the world’s largest vessel using only green steel. The world is now accelerating initiatives to realize a carbon neutral society.