2023 December 20 18:07

Overseas Shipholding Group installs Starlink satellite internet service on entire fleet

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is equipping all vessels in its fleet with Space X’s Starlink satellite internet service, according to the company's release. Since the introduction to the market of Starlink’s Global Maritime service earlier this year, OSG’s IT department has worked to substantially complete installation of Starlink equipment on every vessel in the fleet of OSG and ATC, with full installation expected by year end.

The availability of Starlink allows seafarers to enjoy high-speed internet access even in the most remote maritime locations, staying connected with loved ones via video calls, accessing streaming services and social media, and attending to personal matters while at sea.



Starlink is widely acclaimed for its constellation of low-level satellites that provide internet service access in even the most remote and challenging environments.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.



