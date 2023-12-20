2023 December 20 09:21

Sergei Shoigu: One Borei-A nuclear-powered missile submarine, three submarines to enter service with Russian Navy’s fleet in 2024

The Russian Navy took delivery of four submarines and eight surface ships in 2023





Credit: The Ministry of Defense Telegram messenger channel



The commissioning into service with the Navy’s fleet of one Borey-A nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Knyaz Pozharsky, three submarines and eleven surface ships is a priority of the Russian Ministry of Defense in 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced at an extended meeting of the Board of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the ministry said on its Telegram messenger channel.



He also noted that, in general, all the tasks defined for 2023 have been completed by the Russian armed forces. This year the Navy took delivery of four modern attack submarines and eight surface warships. The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, has successfully completed combat mission tasks in important areas of the World Ocean. The frigate covered in 263 days more than 46 000 n.m., the minister reported.



As a reminder, the construction of the Project 955A (Borey-A) nuclear-powered missile submarine Knyaz Pozharsky is being carried out at Severodvinsk based Sevmash Shipyard (part of USC). The ships were designed by Rubin Marine Equipment Design Bureau (Rubin Design Bureau) and belong to the fourth generation of nuclear submarines. Nuclear-powered missile carriers of the Borei-A project have improved characteristics in a number of ship systems compared to their predecessors, the Borei project submarines. The keel-laying ceremony for Knyaz Pozharsky, the final ship in a series of five missile submarines, was held in December 2016.



PortNews has earlier reported that Severodvinsk, Russia based Sevmash shipbuilding enterprise has held the Navy's flag raising and commissioning into service official ceremony for two nuclear-powered missile submarines Imperator Alexander III (Borei-A class) and Krasnoyarsk. During the ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that three more strategic missile submarines are expected to be launched at Sevmash shipyard in the coming years, as part of the state armament program and delivered to the Russian Navy.