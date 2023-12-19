2023 December 19 10:12

Samsung Heavy ordered to compensate $290 mln over defects in LNG carriers

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a South Korean shipbuilder, said Monday it has been ordered by an arbitration center in London to compensate US$290 million to SK Shipping Co. over defects in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, according to Yonhap.

In a regulatory filing, Samsung Heavy said the London arbitration center found that the shipbuilder is responsible for failing to fix the defects in the LNG carriers. Due to the defects, an affiliate of SK Shipping was forced to suspend operations of the LNG carriers, according to the filing.

Shares of Samsung Heavy dived 6.28 percent to 7,460 won at one point in Monday trading.