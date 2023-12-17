  • Home
  • News
  • Belgian vessel developer rolls out latest designs for first zero emission short sea vessel featuring wind blades
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 17 15:27

    Belgian vessel developer rolls out latest designs for first zero emission short sea vessel featuring wind blades

    The designers are looking for the vessel to operate with modular energy containers using batteries and/or hydrogen based power systems to provide the prime energy sources

    ZULU Associates, the Belgian zero emission vessel developer, with its subsidiary, Anglo Belgian Shipping Company Ltd, are revealing the concept design of their groundbreaking 200 TEU short sea container vessel, the ZULU MASS, featuring an auxiliary wind assistance system. This vessel is a larger seagoing development of the inland waterways 90 TEU X-Barge, currently under final construction design.

    Zulu Associates CEO Antoon Van Coillie said the latest design of the Zulu Mass is produced by Dutch ship naval architects Conoship International.
    “We’re delighted to be working with Conoship International who share our passion for innovation,” he said. “Working with Conoship we are challenging ourselves to build the most advanced and innovative vessel we can. As a result, apart of being fully electric and autonomous, we’re adding wind blades and examining wave foil propulsion. This is a very exciting time for short sea ship building where traditional concepts are being challenged, driving change and enabling new zero emission possibilities. “

    Mr Van Coillie confirmed the designers are looking for the vessel to operate with modular energy containers using batteries and/or hydrogen based power systems to provide the prime energy sources. Discussions with providers of energy on a use basis are on-going in parallel with the design as this is an integral part of the vessel’s operation.

    “Autonomy is still in its infancy but we want to show what is possible and support the process of regulation keeping pace with innovation,” he said. “As a result, the Zulu MASS is designed from the outset to be unmanned as a part of a Maritime Autonomy System, which will allow it to compete with fossil fueled or hybrid vessels.”
    Mr Van Coillie said Zulu Associates are fully supporting the Belgian and other Government’s desires to see marine innovation put into action.

    “Belgium is at the forefront of marine innovation, and has had a legal framework for pilot projects featuring unmanned vessels in the North Sea since July 2021,” he said. “That has given us the confidence to embrace and invest in the Zulu MASS where some in the industry were being much more cautious. Now, Belgium, the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aiming to harmonise the procedures to obtain certification for an unmanned ship to sail between the four countries. This should result in a single request replacing the need of having to apply for two to more permits. We aim to seize the initiative of this opportunity and get the Zulu Mass in the water as a world first and industry trailblazer in 2025.”

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 17

15:27 Belgian vessel developer rolls out latest designs for first zero emission short sea vessel featuring wind blades
14:19 New solutions needed as waiting times at Brazilian ports reach 15 days - BIMCO
12:37 CMHI Haimen shipyard hosts a steel cutting ceremony for the 7th and final vessel in the Infinity series of expedition cruise ships
11:48 Viking announces opening of 2026 European river season
11:04 Princess Cruises names captains for Star Princess
09:52 President Vladimir Putin inaugurates Vykhodnoy-Lavna railway line in Murmansk region

2023 December 16

15:38 Maersk says to pause Red Sea route until further notice
12:06 SSC and Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard ink a floating dock contract
11:56 Welsh Ocean Literacy Action Plan and Strategy Workshops
10:17 COSCO SHIPPING Lines debuts Hi ECO sustainable shipping product

2023 December 15

18:06 Stena Line to launch new freight route from Dublin to Liverpool
17:53 PortNews main headlines, Week 50
17:36 MOL to become world's 1st shipping company to issue blue bonds
17:15 USC’ Astrakhan based shipyards kick off construction of the Project 24012 floating drydock
17:06 Oxylus Energy completes key trials to introduce and commercialize its proprietary catalyst and electrolyser technology in a 5cm2 cell
16:35 Pertamina and JERA sign MoU
16:15 Scandlines to electrify two Fehrmarn Belt ferries
15:48 Overseas Shipholding Group to upgrade engines on Alaskan Class vessels
15:24 Carbon Ridge, Crowley to launch advanced, onboard carbon capture project
13:10 Hapag-Lloyd container ship catches fire after Red Sea missile attack
12:44 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$500 mln order for 3 ethane carriers
12:23 Mediterranean Shipping Company arm buys 49% stake in Adani’s Ennore terminal
11:53 Clarksons and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies spearhead green hydrogen maritime supply chain offering
11:24 Incat Crowther to design new passenger ferry for US Virgin Islands
10:51 MARIC’s new VLEC design receives Bureau Veritas AiP
10:32 Port of Los Angeles recognized for two Wilmington infrastructure projects

2023 December 14

19:59 PAO SSC will be contracted to build a floating drydock for Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard
18:03 Carnival Vista rescues six people after cargo vessel capsizes
17:45 India's Essar to invest $6.6 billion in power, port projects in Gujarat
17:24 Missile fired from rebel-controlled Yemen misses a container ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait
16:25 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore issues an EOI for the supply of methanol as a marine bunker fuel
15:28 Ulstein Verft orders 2 × 3 × MAN 12V175D-MEV methanol-ready engines
14:56 Northern Lights enters charter agreement to expand fleet with a fourth CO2 ship
14:29 Challenges and future of the LNG sector at LNGCON 2024
13:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2023
13:30 Russian seaports’ cargo volume grows 5.7% Y/Y to 811.9 million tonnes in Jan-Nov 2023 (expanded version)
13:22 Several US ports lose direct access to South America - Sea-Intelligence
12:41 Jan De Nul kicks off Orsted‘s Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm construction
12:02 YADA and MAN Cryo’s ammonia fuel system receives Approval in Principle
11:49 Wartsila to supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new 40,000 m3 gas carriers
11:24 Port of Los Angeles cargo increases 19% to 763,262 TEU in November 2023
10:58 WinGD secures Bureau Veritas AiP for X-DF-A ammonia engine safety concept
09:53 APM Terminals Callao commences US $95 million general cargo expansion

2023 December 13

18:07 Marlink XChange receives Type Approval Certification from Bureau Veritas to enhance cyber security for shipowners
17:44 LR awards Approval in Principle to NACKS for methanol-fuelled 81,000 DWT bulk carrier
17:10 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2024
16:42 Stellar Shipmanagement takes delivery of Singapore’s first dedicated methanol bunkering tanker
16:04 AD Ports Group and Masdar sign MoU to explore the development of a green hydrogen hub within KEZAD
15:51 NYK Line, Namura Shipbuilding and Sasebo Heavy Industries collaborate to replace the main propulsion on steam turbine–driven Moss-type LNG carriers
15:25 Austal and Birdon sign landing craft MoU
13:39 The Pacific Fleet’s icebreaker Evpatiy Kolovrat is nearing completion of state acceptance trials in Kamchatka
13:22 ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” - Including trends in GHG reductions and safety requirements for methanol-fueled-ships
12:42 NYK, JERA, and Resonac start joint study on supplying ammonia as fuel to vessels
12:14 Wartsila launches a new solution for seamless transition from oil to water
11:41 ABS approves new design from Lateral Naval Architects for a sustainable 70-meter superyacht
11:11 MSC and City of Hamburg secure over 92 percent of HHLA shares
10:46 LR awards AiP to Qingdao Beihai & CSDC for its methanol dual fuel aframax

2023 December 12

18:49 The second hybrid Superstar freight-passenger vessel delivered to Finnlines
18:14 Wartsila hybrid propulsion solution selected for three new cargo vessels
15:44 Russia temporarily bans durum wheat exports
14:52 MAN Energy Solutions and Alfa Laval to develop a methanol solution for MAN four-stroke portfolio
14:12 Keel laying in Monfalcone of Star Princess Second LNG-powered cruise ship built for Princess Cruises
13:42 UAE's new Ship Recycling Regulation requires a dry dock or equivalent infrastructures for environmentally sound ship recycling
13:02 ClassNK issues approval in principle for Advanced Maneuvering Assistant System
12:41 Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping to combine
12:11 WinGD partners with Alfa Laval to advance the development of ammonia-powered engines
11:33 X-Press Feeders plans to launch green shipping routes to Baltic States and Scandinavia
11:05 Jifmar to acquire all workboat activities from Acta Marine
10:48 Panama Canal drought to delay grain ships well into 2024 - Reuters
10:24 Dubai’s Drydocks World launches hybrid battery retrofits for small vessels