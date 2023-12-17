2023 December 17 12:37

CMHI Haimen shipyard hosts a steel cutting ceremony for the 7th and final vessel in the Infinity series of expedition cruise ships

The Infinity-class newbuilds feature up to 95 passenger cabins



The steel cutting ceremony for the seventh and final vessel in the Infinity series of expedition cruise ships took place at the Haimen shipyard of China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI). The PC6 expedition cruise ship, yet to be named, will embark on a long-term charter upon its delivery, the ship is technically identical to the rest of the Infinity vessels, MarineLink reported.



The Infinity-class newbuilds, featuring up to 95 passenger cabins, each equipped with bathrooms and most with balconies, promise an immersive and comfortable experience for travellers. The ships house a range of amenities, including restaurants, lecture space, lounges, a 180-degree indoor observation deck, outdoor viewing areas, a gym, sauna, spa, and a custom-designed platform catering to kayakers and divers.



To enhance the expedition experience, the vessel will include a dedicated sea-level Zodiac loading platform and a mudroom, ensuring seamless operations for off-board activities.