SSC and Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard ink a floating dock contract
The floating dock delivery is scheduled for the end of 2025
The contract was signed by Dmitry Savin, General Director of PAO SSC and thMikhali Deryabin, Executive Director, Krasnaya Kuznitsa Ship Repair Yard.
Shiprepair & Shipbuilding Corporation was announced the winner in an open tendering process for a 5000-tonne floating drydock contract this December. The Customer is Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre. The floating dock completion and delivery is scheduled for the end of 2025.
PAO SSC has extensive experience in floating dock construction. The company started building such vessels back in the USSR and since then has built about 45 docks of various carrying capacities. The company considers this segment to be important and promising and intends to further develop its newbuilding capabilities by investing in upgrading production facilities. The signed contract will ensure about 30% of SSC steady workload, Dmitry Savin told the IAA PortNews correspondent.