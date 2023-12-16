2023 December 16 11:56

Welsh Ocean Literacy Action Plan and Strategy Workshops

The Coast and Seas Partnership (CaSP Cymru) is hosting a series of engagement events for “Y Môr a Ni”: a strategy and action plan to support the connection between people and Welsh coasts and seas. The strategy supports the understanding of our influence on the ocean, and its influence on us, enabling us to more effectively address the opportunity and challenges around our coasts and seas, British Ports Association said.



This work has evolved following a workshop of interested partners in June 2022, who called for a vision, strategy and action plan. These workshops will be an opportunity for the public to provide their input to help coordinate and drive this forward in Wales.



Aim of the workshops:

To bring marine and coastal practitioners in Wales together to support the development of Y Môr a Ni



Objectives:

Inform a wider group about progress of the working group and present the draft Y Môr a Ni

Encourage active discussion and input to refine the strategy and action plan

Seek wider buy-in and commitment to delivering the action plan.