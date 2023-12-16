2023 December 16 10:17

COSCO SHIPPING Lines debuts Hi ECO sustainable shipping product

Based on their utilization of the new green shipping product, the first green shipping certificate was presented to Volvo

COSCO SHIPPING Lines has presented the first green shipping certificate at Volvo’s Asia Pacific headquarters on 5th December, based on their utilization of COSCO SHIPPING Lines’ green shipping product Hi ECO.



In the context of global climate change, the green economy and sustainable development have emerged as the global development trend. As a result, COSCO SHIPPING Lines pioneered the bunkering of its operating vessels with biofuel to achieve measurable carbon emission reduction in 2022.



COSCO SHIPPING Lines has consistently been dedicated to assisting customers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making positive contributions to sustainable development. Hi ECO, a green shipping product utilizing green biofuels, presents an ideal solution for customers to easily decrease the carbon footprint of their shipments by reducing carbon emissions throughout the entire Well To WAKE life cycle. Through this added service, customers can reserve climate-friendly freight to fulfill their requirements for environmentally friendly transportation.



Volvo is the first customer to make an agreement with COSCO SHIPPING Lines for green shipping services, and COSCO SHIPPING Lines will provide intercontinental cargo transportation services for Volvo through its Hi ECO green service products, marking a significant milestone for both parties.



China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as COSCO SHIPPING Group or the Group) is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping). As of Dec 31, 2022, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1394 vessels with a capacity of 113.82 million DWT, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.02 million TEU, ranking the third in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (437 vessels / 45.14 million DWT), tanker fleet (228 vessels / 29.18 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (175 vessels / 5.78 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.