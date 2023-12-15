2023 December 15 16:35

Pertamina and JERA sign MoU

JERA Co., Inc. and PT Pertamina announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU) to collaborate on Business Opportunity Discussion and Potential Collaboration, according to Pertamina. The signing took place under the banner of the ASEAN-JAPAN Economic Co-Creation Forum.

The MOU set out information sharing and discussions to enhance the value of the fuel value chain and to create business opportunities for infrastructure investment in LNG and hydrogen/ammonia, which are low-carbon fuels. The collaboration will include LNG and hydrogen/ammonia transportation and LNG receiving terminal Operation & Maintenance ("O&M"), as well as capacity building through benchmarking, training, and/or exchange to improve the operational efficiency of LNG handling. In addition, the parties will also consider the development of new businesses related to CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage).

JERA and Pertamina will work to solve the short- to medium-term issue of increasing energy demand while also steadily promoting the medium- to the long-term issue of energy decarbonization through collaboration on LNG and hydrogen/ammonia value chains in Indonesia.

JERA is one of the largest power companies in the world and covers the entire value chain of fuel and thermal power generation business as well as renewable business.




