2023 December 14 16:25

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore issues an EOI for the supply of methanol as a marine bunker fuel

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) on 14 December 2023 to invite interested parties to submit proposals for the supply of methanol as a marine bunker fuel in the Port of Singapore, according to the company's release.

The EOI aims to gather proposals for the implementation of end-to-end methanol bunkering solutions in Singapore from 2025. The goal is to ensure a resilient supply of methanol to meet the international bunkering needs in the Port of Singapore given the expected delivery of methanol-capable vessels in the coming years.

The EOI focuses on three areas: (a) methanol supply sources, (b) methanol bunkering operation model at commercial scale in Singapore and, (c) alternatives to the physical transfer of methanol molecules to Singapore such as mass balancing. MPA will assess the viability of various solutions in the proposals received, which will also inform and shape the development of MPA’s methanol bunkering licensing framework.

This EOI comes after the recent completion of the world’s first ship-to-containership methanol bunkering operation on 27 July 2023 in Singapore. Aside from the Technical Reference[3] (TR) for methanol bunkering that will be developed, MPA is also working with industry partners to study methanol supplies, infrastructure requirements such as terminal facilities and methanol-carrying bunker tankers, seafarers training, and bunkering standards, as part of the broader effort to operationalise methanol bunkering and supply methanol at scale in the Port of Singapore.



