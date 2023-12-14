2023 December 14 15:28

Ulstein Verft orders 2 × 3 × MAN 12V175D-MEV methanol-ready engines

Ulstein Verft AS, the Norwegian yard, has ordered 2 × 3 × MAN 12V175D-MEV methanol-ready engines in connection with the building of two CSOV (Commissioning Service Operation Vessels) for Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore), the offshore unit of international shipping corporation, Schulte Group. The vessels are designed to support the offshore wind-energy market, and are planned for delivery in 2025; an option for four additional vessels exists, according to the company's release.

The 175D variable-speed gensets enable the vessels to achieve a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. Each comes with an integrated MAN closed-loop SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system, a compact and flexible solution for the vessels. The MAN 175D gensets also feature reduced structural and airborne noise, as well as the lowest lube-oil consumption.



Compared to conventional fuels, methanol cuts carbon dioxide emissions by up to 95%, nitrogen oxide by up to 80%, and completely eliminates sulphur oxide and particulate matter.



MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector.

Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.

The 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset for low fuel consumption, coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas-emission standards and considering as well future-fuel requirements where it is already cleared for operation on biofuels, such as FAME and HVO.