2023 December 13 17:44

LR awards Approval in Principle to NACKS for methanol-fuelled 81,000 DWT bulk carrier

The AiP marks a milestone for the development of clean energy ship design with new energy saving technology strategies as result of joint development project between LR, NACKS, Minerva and Cargill, according to LR's release.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle to Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co Ltd (NACKS) for an 81,000 DWT Kamsarmax bulk carrier.

The design, which was unveiled with the announcement of a joint development project earlier this year, features methanol propulsion and rotor sail capability, allowing the vessel to excel in energy efficiency and environmental performance at a time when long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies are paramount for owners and operators.

As part of the joint development project, one of the largest dry bulk operators Cargill, has given input on the user needs and requirements of the vessel design, along with shipowner Minerva Dry who contributed with their operational experience as part of the project.

The JDP was established in 2022, with LR acting as the sole classification society for the design of this unique vessel.



