DEME and FARIA enter agreement to explore and co-develop offshore wind farms in Greece

DEME and Greek renewable energy developer and independent power producer FARIA Renewables have signed a cooperation agreement to explore opportunities and co-develop offshore wind farms in Greece.

DEME and FARIA Renewables will join forces, drawing upon their extensive track records and expertise, to comprehensively assess Greece's maritime area, identifying optimal sites for offshore wind farm development. They will conduct in-depth research and exploration, engaging with stakeholders and local communities. Simultaneously, they will support and create synergies with the domestic supply chain, ultimately developing successful and competitive projects.