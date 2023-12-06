2023 December 6 17:35

Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding orders 3 × MAN B&W 7G50ME-C9.6-LGIM main engines

Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. has ordered 3 × MAN B&W 7G50ME-C9.6-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) main engines in connection with the building of 3 × 81,200 dwt bulk carriers for Danish shipping company, J. Lauritzen. Each engine will feature MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGRBP (Exhaust Gas Recirculation ByPass) emissions-reduction technology. MITSUI E&S will build the engines in Japan, according to the company's release.

The Kamsarmax vessels will be among the very first methanol-capable bulk carriers in the world and will be fully owned by Lauritzen NexGen Shipping, which J. Lauritzen and Lauritzen Bulkers A/S reportedly will use as a platform for further investments in zero-carbon emission and future-proof assets for the shipping industry. The vessels have been ordered in cooperation with Cargill, the American global food corporation, who will operate the vessels for a minimum period of seven years.



