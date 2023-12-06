  • Home
  • News
  • LR awards CSBC Approval in Principle for methanol-fuelled 2,500 TEU feeder design
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 6 17:19

    LR awards CSBC Approval in Principle for methanol-fuelled 2,500 TEU feeder design

    Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC for its 2,500 TEU feeder design with methanol propulsion, as part of a joint development project, according to LR's release.

    This joint project signifies a major advancement in the Taiwanese shipbuilding industry, securing one of the first approvals for an alternative-fuelled vessel built in Taiwan. Approval for this vessel design is critical to the global supply chain, enabling the transport of cargo to smaller ports inaccessible to larger ships.

    In a previous collaboration, LR and CSBC successfully completed the AiP for a 50,000 DWT methanol-fuelled oil tanker. These joint projects showcase CSBC's dedication to addressing market trends and rising to the challenge of achieving zero-emission shipping.

    The AiP was announced during Marintec China 2023. As part of the joint project, CSBC has collaborated with LR to enhance its design experience and confidence, working together on the approved design and jointly preparing for future challenges.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels, LR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 6

18:02 NYK concludes time charter agreement for fuel ammonia transport
17:35 Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding orders 3 × MAN B&W 7G50ME-C9.6-LGIM main engines
17:19 LR awards CSBC Approval in Principle for methanol-fuelled 2,500 TEU feeder design
16:20 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach unveil Partnership Strategy on green and digital shipping corridor
15:59 ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s green fuels powered vehicle carriers for ammonia ready LNG dual fueled
15:24 DNV awards AiP for world’s largest car carrier design by Сhina Merchants
14:45 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput finalized the 2023 shipping season's short-sea voyages on the NSR
14:03 Fish product exports from Russia rose year-to-date by 13% to 2.1 million tonnes
13:42 World’s largest ammonia carriers for Naftomar Shipping to be built by Hanwha Ocean and classed by Bureau Veritas
13:22 Steerprop to deliver tunnel thrusters and retractable combi thrusters for Finnish Border Guards’ multi-purpose vessels
12:51 Fuel cell manufacturer Blue World Technologies closes financing round with Maersk Growth and EIFO
12:11 MOL and Bapco Energies sign MoU for development of cross border CO2 transport and sequestration
11:41 ABP invests £4.2 million in a new Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour crane for the Port of Hull
11:10 Sumitomo Corporation and Hoegh Autoliners sign LoI to collaborate on the supply of clean ammonia for upcoming Aurora Class PCTC vessels
10:47 ROSATOM successfully completes production of RITM 200 reactors for Project 22220 universal nuclear icebreakers
10:32 Seaspan enters new market segment with strategic order of new dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carrier vessels
10:09 ERMA FIRST awarded AiP from DNV for onboard carbon capture system
09:35 KPI OceanConnect, Titan Clean Fuels, and SFL сollaborate on the company’s first LNG bunkering operation

2023 December 5

18:00 Kongsberg Maritime to provide design, engineering, and equipment on pair of methanol ready, chemical tankers for Sirius Rederi AB
17:38 APM Terminals and DP World launch Zero Emission Port Alliance at COP28
17:16 Blue Mediterranean Partnership to start operating in early 2024
16:49 Global Ports Holding announces integration of shore power at Valletta Cruise Port
16:14 Meratus Line starts calling at East Java Multipurpose Terminal
15:21 OOCL announces new China Indonesia Philippines services
14:42 CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for KCS and China 1 services
14:23 Methanol-ready ECOaster vessel design wins DNV’s green light
13:52 DSIC lays keel for first CMES LNG carrier
13:12 Middle East War risk insurance rates edge up after surge in Red Sea ship attacks
12:45 Iberdrola and Masdar sign global alliance to co-invest up to €15 billion in offshore wind and green hydrogen projects in Germany, UK and the USA
12:15 South Korea drops to 2nd place in global shipbuilding orders in Nov.
11:41 Wartsila adds another four methanol engines to its portfolio
11:03 WinGD signs four-way partnership to deliver CMB.TECH ammonia engines
10:50 Maersk to invest more than USD$500 million in integrated supply chain capabilities in Southeast Asia
10:24 Hapag-Lloyd to apply a war risk surcharge from January 1, 2024
08:17 EU announces €175m financial support to reduce methane emissions at COP28
07:34 AD Ports Group and Vietnam Maritime Administration sign MoU to enhance ports and maritime collaboration

2023 December 4

18:53 St. Petersburg SMTU kicks off real technical revamp of high-tech industries under the Priority 2030 program
18:07 ABP unlocks a 200+ acre development opportunity at the UK’s busiest ports complex
17:34 The Government of Oman, Hydrom, Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals and GasLog agree to study the development of a liquid hydrogen supply chain
17:13 Meyer Turku shipyard delivers the cruise ship Carnival Celebration
16:45 Three commercial vessels attacked in Red Sea
16:24 AD Ports Group and KazMunayGas sign HoT for ship building and repair facility in Kazakhstan
15:14 Bureau Veritas and Avance Labs sign MoU on hydrogen certification
14:40 QatarEnergy announces successful integration of all marketing and related activities formerly managed by QatarEnergy LNG
14:13 Cepsa and C2X set up joint project to develop the largest green methanol plant in Europe
13:22 Vopak becomes a 50% shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal
12:51 Laskaridis, Metis and Bureau Veritas partnership delivers new classification notations for smart shipping
12:24 Chantiers selects TMC for two luxury vessels
11:48 SCZONE signed a $1.1 bn MoU for green bunkering in East Port Said
11:23 IMO Assembly elects new 40-Member Council
10:45 APM Terminals Gothenburg records highest volumes ever in Port's history
10:13 DP World joins First Movers Coalition to decarbonise shipping
09:47 Admiral Golovko frigate successfully completes handover and state acceptance trials
09:18 Beringpromugol in Chukotka boosts ten-month coal production by 15% to 1.3 million tonnes

2023 December 3

16:03 Northern Lights says LNG-powered CO2 carrier duo more than 60 percent complete
14:31 Maersk reaches settlement over ship that blocked Suez Canal
13:46 ONE launches ELT container service
12:27 Summary of the the Strategic Business Plan 2024 – 2028
10:48 PortNews’ past week main headlines
09:33 Cargo carried by train ferries on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line rose 13% in November 2023

2023 December 2

15:38 Global CO2 emissions rise through 2050 in most IEO2023 cases
14:26 ABS supports Edison Chouest’s decarbonization journey with sustainability reporting
12:11 Vard Marine welcomes Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. into Vigilance preffered supplies program
11:56 New LNG production and marine bunkering capability at Port Hedland, Western Australia with a pathway to IMO 2050 ‘zero-emissions’ through onboard hydrogen production
10:19 Drydocks World and Aker Solutions to deliver two offshore renewable energy platforms for Norfolk Vanguard

2023 December 1

18:07 Leaders of the shipping industry issue joint statement with сall for targeting the highest levels of ambition of the IMO GHG Strategy to achieve Net Zero by 2050
17:40 HD KSOE secures $432 mn order for 4 ammonia carriers
17:37 Yara Clean Ammonia, North Sea Container Line, and Yara International join forces to realize the world's first clean ammonia-powered container ship
17:26 North Salmon Service selects HAV Group Ship Design as cooperation partner to develop an ammonia-fuelled wellboat
17:06 Fincantieri sets the main terms and conditions for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering