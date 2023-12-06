2023 December 6 13:22

Steerprop to deliver tunnel thrusters and retractable combi thrusters for Finnish Border Guards’ multi-purpose vessels

Steerprop, the leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion systems for demanding conditions, has annouced a new contract with Meyer Turku shipyard to supply tunnel thrusters and retractable combi thrusters for two newbuild multi-purpose patrol vessels for the Finnish Border Guard.



The Finnish Border Guard will replace three obsolete patrol vessels with two new offshore patrol vessels, similar in size to the Turva (Finnish for “protection” or “security”), the largest patrol vessel in the fleet to date. With the new vessels, capabilities will be increased to the level required by the challenging duties and operating environment of the Finnish Border Guard. The operational ability of the Border Guard in the open sea is largely based on the constant operation and readiness of multi-purpose patrol vessels. The new patrol vessels' main purpose will be ensuring border safety and open sea patrol. Additionally, they will be able to support the important work of many other authorities at sea and in the archipelago.



Steerprop will equip the Finnish Border Guard’s new vessels with a Steerprop combi retractable thruster and a Steerprop tunnel thruster, both delivering a power of 850 kW per unit. This will be the first delivery for the Steerprop retractable thruster series. The combi retractable thruster is a combined azimuth thruster and a tunnel thruster with a robust retracting mechanism. It enables flexible maneuvering in harbor operations when the thruster is retracted, and energy-efficient station-keeping when the thruster is deployed.



Steerprop is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion systems for the most demanding applications and toughest conditions.



