2023 December 5 18:00

Kongsberg Maritime to provide design, engineering, and equipment on pair of methanol ready, chemical tankers for Sirius Rederi AB

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to supply design, engineering, and equipment for two MGO/Biofuel and methanol-ready chemical tankers for Swedish tanker operator Sirius Rederi AB, according to the company's release. These highly advanced, low emission 15,000dwt tanker vessels will feature a range of Kongsberg Maritime equipment and can operate on battery-powered hybrid propulsion. Options for further vessels are included.

This latest contract builds on a current nine-ship programme with fellow Swedish owner Terntank, with a similar design and equipment package. All 11 vessels will be built at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng. The first ship for Sirius will be delivered in July 2026.

As part of a contract valued at around NOK 100 million (approx. €8.3 million), Kongsberg Maritime will also supply steering gear, Promas with flap rudder and CPP, tunnel thruster with Mcon thruster control system, K-Chief integrated automation systems including Vessel Insight, AutoChief propulsion control system and deck machinery. This is in addition to design and engineering services.



The NVC 614 CT design features an efficient hull form of Ice Class 1A, with a wave piercing bow and distinct styling of the forecastle deck and forward and aft signal masts to match the design of rest of the Sirius fleet.

Main propulsion and manoeuvring are provided by the efficient Promas propulsion system, which combines a controllable pitch propeller and flap rudder into one propulsion unit, delivering fuel consumption savings of more than 6% when compared to alternative propulsion systems.



The partnership with Kongsberg started several years ago when we were working closely to find the best future vessel for our customers. They listen to our requirements and goals for low emission vessels and at the same time make a workplace for our crew to feel safe and at home.

This has resulted in a contract for two newbuilding’s, which the ambition for many more. With these vessels we are well on our “Pathway to ZERO.”

The new vessels are to have an Energy Efficiency Design Index close to 40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.