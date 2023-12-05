2023 December 5 11:41

Wartsila adds another four methanol engines to its portfolio

Technology group Wärtsilä will introduce another four methanol engines to its portfolio, setting a new industry benchmark with the broadest methanol engine portfolio currently on the market, according to the company's release. In addition to the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine launched last year, Wärtsilä will add the Wärtsilä 20, Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 46F and Wärtsilä 46TS to its portfolio of engines capable of operating with methanol fuel.

Throughout the Wärtsilä diesel engine portfolio, covering both new engines, as well as those currently in operation, Wärtsilä is developing the corresponding methanol retrofit capabilities. Methanol upgrades are either available or under development for the Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 32, Wärtsilä 46F, Wärtsilä 46TS and Wärtsilä ZA40S engines. Whereas the Wärtsilä 20 engine family can be ordered with methanol combustion capabilities.

Wärtsilä is one of the few marine engine builders with extensive experience of methanol engines, having converted the first of four engines on the ferry Stena Germanica in 2015. Last year, the Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine and MethanolPac storage and supply system were launched, becoming one of the first commercially available solutions for using methanol as a fuel in the maritime industry. The Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine has received type approval certificates from several classification societies.

The four new methanol engines will be available for deliveries at different points from 2025 onwards.





