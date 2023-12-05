2023 December 5 11:03

WinGD signs four-way partnership to deliver CMB.TECH ammonia engines

Swiss marine power company WinGD has concluded a four-party agreement underwriting Belgian bulk carrier operator CMB.TECH’s order of X72DF-A ammonia-fuelled engines, according to the company's release. CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding (QBS) and engine builder CSSC Engine Co (CSE) were the other signatories in the joint undertaking to power a series of 210,000 DWT bulk carriers to be delivered from Qingdao through 2025 and 2026.

Following confirmation of the engine order, the agreement advances the project between WinGD and CMB.TECH announced in January to develop the 72-bore ammonia-engine. The close cooperation and shared responsibility reflected in the agreement highlights the groundbreaking nature of the order: the vessels will be the first ammonia-fuelled bulk carriers to be built; the WinGD engine designs will be the first of their size for ammonia; and they will be the first ammonia engines built in China.



WinGD’s X-DF-A engines operate using high-pressure fuel injection with a small portion of pilot fuel, and will have performance and fuel efficiency comparable to the company’s diesel-fuelled X-Engines. No aftertreatment is required for N2O emissions, while selective catalytic reduction is used to ensure Tier III NOx compliance in both ammonia and diesel modes.

Safe operation and maintenance of ammonia-fuelled engines and vessels has been a key undertaking of the project to date. The hazard identification (HAZID) studies, followed by an Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register of the X-DF-A engine concept were pivotal to WinGD and CMB.TECH verifying that ammonia-fuelled engines built, commissioned and operated to the approved design have equivalent safety to conventionally fuelled engines.



WinGD advances the decarbonisation of marine transportation through sustainable energy systems using the most advanced technologies in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, hybridisation and digital optimisation.

CMB (Compagnie Maritime Belge) is a diversified shipping and cleantech group based in Antwerp, Belgium. CMB owns and operates 150 seagoing vessels in dry bulk (Bocimar), container transport (Delphis), chemical tankers (Bochem) & crew transfer vessels (Windcat). CMB is also active in cleantech (CMB.TECH) and real estate (MCA Facilities, Maritime Campus Antwerp). CMB has offices in Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, UK and The Netherlands.