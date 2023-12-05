2023 December 5 10:50

Maersk to invest more than USD$500 million in integrated supply chain capabilities in Southeast Asia

A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) announced more than USD$500 million investment to expand its supply chain infrastructure to support Southeast Asia's emergence as a global production hub and a consumption powerhouse. Maersk’s planned three-year investment will target its Logistics & Services arm, but at the same time, substantial amount of investment will also be channeled into its Ocean and Terminals infrastructure. The investment is expected to create job opportunities for local talents on top of automation efficiencies and scale the company’s existing network footprint in the region.



The investment was announced on the sidelines of a recently concluded global executive board meeting in Singapore. It aims to build supply chain resilience, lower the cost of trade, which tends to be 2x-3x higher in certain Asian markets and offer value-added outcomes to its customers.

Maersk will invest in scaling its warehousing and distribution footprint by up to 50% across the area to augment its ocean, air and land capabilities, serving both international and domestic markets and demand. By 2026, Maersk expects to add nearly 480,000 sqm capacity spread across Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines. With these investments, Maersk will be able to better serve customers with mega distribution centres that are strategically located, sustainable and equipped with advanced automation to drive increased efficiencies. One of the notable investments will be at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, located in Malaysia, where it is poised to become a key integrated logistics hub with multi-modal connectivity to simplify our customers’ supply chain domestically and connecting to the world. Furthermore, Maersk is also investing in increasing its landside warehouse capacity at Singapore's Changi Airport, with the aim of solidifying its position as Maersk’s regional air freight hub.

On landside connectivity, Maersk will invest in significantly increasing its haulage truck capacity in Southeast Asia with the capability to offer greener solutions depending on its customers' needs. It will also pilot biodiesel-based haulage trucks and introduce EV trucks by 2024.

Maersk has a presence in four markets in its Southeast Asia Area, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.



A.P. Moller - Maersk operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people.