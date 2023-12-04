2023 December 4 17:13

Meyer Turku shipyard delivers the cruise ship Carnival Celebration

Meyer Turku has delivered the Carnival Celebration cruise ship to its customer, Carnival Cruise Line. Carnival Celebration was delivered on schedule and will start its maiden voyage already later this week, according to the company's release.



Carnival Celebration is the 50th anniversary ship of Carnival Cruise Line. The theme can be seen in many ways in the ship's interior, where elements from the shipping company's previous ships have been assembled. Despite the history and nostalgia, Carnival Celebration is firmly committed to the latest technologies: for example, the ship uses the most environmentally friendly fuel of the day, LNG, i.e. liquefied natural gas.



Like its sister ship Mardi Gras, also built at the Meyer Turku shipyard, Carnival Celebration has six themed areas that offer passengers world-class experiences and tastes. These include Latitudes, The Golden Jubilee and Emeril's Bistro 1397 restaurants. One of Carnival Celebration's specialties is the roller coaster BOLT built on the ship's roof, which is already becoming a trademark of the shipping company.

Carnival Celebration will depart on her first customer cruise from Southampton on November 6th.



The Meyer Turku Oy shipyard is specialized in the construction of very demanding, innovative, and environmentally efficient cruise ships, car ferries, and special vessels. Together with the German shipyards, Meyer Werft in Papenburg, and Neptun Werf in Rostock, Meyer Turku forms the Meyer Group, one of world’s leading cruise ship builders.