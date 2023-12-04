2023 December 4 12:24

Chantiers selects TMC for two luxury vessels

Chantiers de l'Atlantique has chosen TMC Compressors to supply the marine compressed air system for the two LNG yachts the shipbuilder is constructing, according to the company's release.

Under the contract, TMC Compressors will supply a complete marine compressed air system to each of the two newbuild yachts. Each system includes control and service air compressors with associated air treatment system.

The two vessels’ dual-fuel propulsion system will use LNG as the primary fuel (marine gasoil secondary).

TMC will manufacture and assemble the marine compressed air system at its facilities the Nordic region and deliver it to Chantiers de l'Atlantique in France.



Delivery of the two large yachts is scheduled for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

TMC is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.