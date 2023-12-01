  • Home
  • 2023 December 1 17:37

    Yara Clean Ammonia, North Sea Container Line, and Yara International join forces to realize the world's first clean ammonia-powered container ship

    Yara Clean Ammonia, North Sea Container Line, and Yara International join forces to realize the world's first container ship that will use clean ammonia as fuel. Named Yara Eyde, the vessel will be the first to sail emission-free sea route between Norway and Germany, according to the company's release.

    With global shipping accounting for 706 million tonnes of CO2 emissions last year*, it is imperative that we cooperate across value chains to reach the 1.5°C goal by 2030. Yara International is a founding member of the First Movers Coalition and supports the Green Shipping Challenge. Yara International and Yara Clean Ammonia promote low-carbon solutions across hard-to-abate sectors and clean ammonia as fuel in new and retrofitted zero-emission vessels.

    Yara Eyde is optimized for the trade corridor between Norway and Germany and will operate between Oslo, Porsgrunn, Hamburg and Bremerhaven. From 2026, Norwegian companies can trade their products emissions-free in and out of Norway. Yara International is participating as cargo-owner. The fertilizer produced in Porsgrunn will be shipped emission-free to Germany, cutting scope 3 emissions with 11,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

    Yara Clean Ammonia AS and North Sea Container Line AS are establishing a joint venture to realize Yara Eyde, while the ship will be operated by NCL Oslofjord AS. The joint venture aims to become the world's first line operator to focus exclusively on ammonia-powered container ships. Enova has awarded Yara Eyde just over NOK 40 million, and the support is decisive for implementing the project.

    Maritime transport causes approximately 3% of global CO2 emissions. Clean ammonia will cut emissions from shipping, enabling emission-free transport of goods across the globe.

    Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 15 ships and has, through Yara, access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world. Revenues and EBITDA for the full year 2022 were USD 4,422 million and USD 249 million respectively. Yara Clean Ammonia is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

    North Sea Container Line is the leading container operator between continental ports to West-, North of Norway. Founded in 1998, 27 employees and headquarters in the maritime city of Haugesund. The container line is the largest operator in the Norwegian sailing area with 150.000TEUs and a revenue of 64MEUR in 2021. Main shareholder Elkem ASA.

    In NCL’s quest for a more sustainable future two 1300 TEUs methanol-fuelled containerships have been placed in order June 2022 for delivery in 2024. These vessels will sail alongside the West-, and North Norway coastline. This project has been awarded funds from Enova for the electrification measures.

