North Salmon Service selects HAV Group Ship Design as cooperation partner to develop an ammonia-fuelled wellboat

Wellboat company North Salmon Service has chosen HAV Group’s ship design business as cooperation partner to develop an ammonia-fuelled wellboat, according to the company's release.

North Salmon Service and HAV Group’s ship design business have together applied for and been awarded financial support from Enova to conduct a six-month preliminary project to develop the wellboat.

The vessel will be equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of sailing with ammonia as fuel. The intention is also that the vessel will be outfitted with the most advanced equipment available in order to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

HAV Group will design the vessel and optimize it technologically to carry out wellboat operations and at the same time ensure maximum utilization of green fuels. To achieve this, North Salmon Service and HAV Group will contribute with their respective specialist competence within operating profiles for ships and operational know-how for wellboats.



North Salmon Service and HAV Group’s ship design business will together identify technologies and subcontractors that can contribute toward the long-term target of building an ammonia-fuelled wellboat. Its sister company HAV Hydrogen could be a potential cooperation partner for the preliminary project.

HAV Group’s subsidiary HAV Design AS is North Salmon Service’s cooperation partner for the project.