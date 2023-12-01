2023 December 1 12:25

Topsoe and Standard Gas sign MoU to collaborate on UK-based renewable natural gas and methanol project

Topsoe signed an MoU with Standard Gas, a decarbonization technology company, to collaborate on a UK-based project to produce renewable natural gas and methanol from residual waste feedstocks, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the MoU, Topsoe will provide the technologies, engineering, equipment items and catalysts that will enable the synthesis gas produced by Standard Gas to be processed into valuable products such as methane and methanol.

The process of renewable natural gas production will additionally produce biochar, which captures and removes carbon and can be sequestered in valuable products for the agricultural, construction and environmental industries.

Standard Gas will develop and obtain all appropriate approvals, licenses, funding and offtake agreements needed to implement the project. Standard Gas will either own and operate the potential project or license to a third-party owner.



Standard Gas is a decarbonization technology company providing energy solutions to accelerate the transition to Net Zero.

Its patented SG100 technology generates clean, renewable energy for homes and buildings, industry and transportation, and carbon-capturing biochar that can be sequestered in valuable products for the agricultural, construction and environmental industries.

The SG100 also provides a transformational alternative to the final disposal of waste through landfill and incineration, which generate emissions adding to atmospheric CO2.



Topsoe is a global provider of technology and solutions for the energy transition.