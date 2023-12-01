2023 December 1 10:46

The SCCV NeoBeton hull was towed to its permanent location in Port of St. Petersburg

The steel-concrete composite vessel was towed from Gorskaya Shipyard to Interferrum-Metal Terminal’s berths





Photo credit: IAA PortNews



The Project 04080 first non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel (SCCV) NeoBeton 1 built at Gorskaya Shipyard (a facility of Baltspetsproekt LLC, St. Petersburg) has been towed to its permanent location, a berth of Interferrum-Metal Terminal in the Port of St. Petersburg, the author of the SCCV concept told PortNews. Watch the operation video on the IAA PortNews Telegram Messenger channel.



The NeoBeton 1 design was developed by BaltSpetsProekt LLC and was built to RS class: K⍟ Berth-connected ship (G) Floating oil storage. The SCCV was launched in December 2022. The NeoBeton is the first berth-connected vessel in Russia with a hull made of monolithic reinforced concrete and a steel superstructure. The vessel was designed for safe year-round separate storage of up to four types of oil products.

Key particulars of the Project 04080 vessel: length overall / breadth: 55 x 23 meters; shallow draft: 4.41 meters; storage capacity: about 14.400 cbm; DWT: 4,550 tonnes.



The towing operation was handled by engineers of GTNS company that delpoyed a pair of tugs (Brest and Reidovy).

“This towing job was an exceptional operation since we used actual measurements of the water area depths as navigation data. The towed vessel was linked to the sounding map using four GPS antennas attached to the edges of the vessel. This operation made it possible to safely move the vessel to the place of work,” said Alexander Sobolev, founder of Baltspetsproekt LLC and the idea author of building a concrete vessel.



While towing the huge storage facility to its permanent location, GTNS specialists performed navigational and hydrographic support and management of maritime operations.



PortNews has reported earlier (in mid-November 2023) that the Project 04080 second vessel NeoBeton 2 was built and launched at a shipyard of Baltspetsproekt.

A video of the steel-concrete vessel NeoBeton construction progress is uploaded here.