2023 December 1 09:58

ZPMC launched two 1,600-ton wind power installation platforms

On November 29, Shanghai Zhenhua Port Machinery (Group) Co.(ZPMC) held a launching ceremony of “Haijian 020”, a 1,600-ton jack-up offshore wind power installation platform built for Haijian New Energy Engineering Co., according to iMarine.

Haijian 020 is a self-propelled jack-up wind power installation platform independently developed and designed in China, with completely independent intellectual property rights. The platform is characterized by high degree of informationization and automation, high rate of equipment localization, and good safety of deep and distant sea construction operations. Meanwhile, considering the economy of operation and the convenience of construction work, the platform is the latest generation of offshore construction tool integrating transportation, self-propelled navigation, lifting, installation, power positioning and other multi-functions.

The platform has an overall length of 123.95 meters, a beam of 48 meters, and a depth of 9.5 meters. It adopts a streamlined bow, square stern, and a fully welded steel hull. The main crane has a lifting capacity of 1,600 tons and the auxiliary crane has a lifting capacity of 300 tons.

It adopts all-electric drive with DP2 power positioning capability, central double bottom, open working deck area of about 4,500 square meters. And it can load 3 sets of 6.8 MW, 2 sets of 10 MW, and 1 set of 16 MW wind turbine equipments and components for offshore operation.

Besides, on November 28th, Nantong Zhenhua Heavy Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,a subsidiary of ZPMC，held a launching ceremony for a 1600T jack-up and self-propelled wind power installation platform built for Shanghai Zhenxin Shipbuilding.

The platform is 123.95 meters long, 48 meters wide, 9.5 meters deep, with a maximum operating depth of 70 meters. It is a four-truss pile leg, rack and pinion lifting system self-lifting and self-moving wind power installation platform, with a streamlined bow, square transom, all-welded steel hull, and a central double bottom.

The vessel is fully electrically driven, with 3 sets of full rotary thrusters of about 2,400KW set at the stern and 2 sets of side thrusters of about 2,000KW set at the bow. It has DP-2 level power positioning capability, suitable for offshore wind power 16~18MW wind turbine installation operations. After completion, China’s deep sea wind power installation will add another weapon.