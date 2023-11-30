2023 November 30 13:19

Osbit to deliver world-first cable repair equipment for N-Sea

Osbit, the offshore wind equipment specialist and a Venterra Group company, has been awarded a contract by Netherlands based subsea solutions and cable specialist N-Sea, to deliver a suite of equipment to enable the repair and lay of offshore cables, according to the company's release.

The system is designed with flexibility in mind, to support multiple cable specifications. Given the need for repeated and rapid deployment, the system is robust and can be easily mobilised and demobilised on various vessels of opportunity. This latest innovation forms part of a wider ‘build phase’ offering within Venterra Group, a strategic partner to wind energy developers and tier one contractors, providing services across the lifecycle of offshore wind assets.

The Osbit-supplied equipment consists of a novel dual concentric carousel, a tower with loading arms, and an ergonomic power and control cabin.

The carousel, which will be the world’s first DNV approved dual concentric modular system for cable repair, can process two cables simultaneously in a split basket arrangement. These two partitions can be controlled independently to rotate at different speeds ensuring bundled products are laid at the same linear speed, or joined as a larger single basket, to repair or lay AC export cables and inter-array AC cables.

The tower and loading arm system will feed products in and out of the inner and outer partitions. Its compact design minimises its deck footprint, to accommodate varying vessel configurations and layouts. It is equipped with platforms, ladders, and railings to offer safe and structured personnel access for installation, inspection, and maintenance.

The carousel and loading arm will be controlled and monitored from an operator cabin, developed by Osbit’s in-house control and software engineers. The cabin is optimised to suit differing vessels by maximising operational visibility and incorporating monitors to display multiple camera feeds. The control system can also operate other equipment, such as tensioners and deck winches. A wireless control unit will enable the operator to control the equipment from the vessel’s back deck, where required.

The system builds upon Osbit’s long-standing track record in cable installation equipment for offshore wind projects, which includes quadrant handling systems, repair spreads, and carousels.

Osbit’s system will be engineered, built, and installed in Rotterdam, the Netherlands by a team of the company’s engineers. Delivery is scheduled for early Q2 in 2024.